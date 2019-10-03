Youth drowns in river in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:52 PM

A young man drowned in river Jhelum in Bhera police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) A young man drowned in river Jhelum in Bhera police limits here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Umair (16) s/o Ghulam Murtaza r/o Ranjhe wala Tehsil Bhera along with his brother was bathing in river near motorway bridge when Umair drowned into deep water.

The body of Muhammad Umair was get to be recovered so far.

