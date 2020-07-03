UrduPoint.com
Youth Drowns In River Jehlum

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:51 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old boy drowned in river Jehlum river in Bhera police limits on Friday.

According to police, Murtaza son of Wazir Muhammad, was fishing at the river when he suddenly slipped and fell into the river and drowned.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the body.

Police was investigating the incident.

