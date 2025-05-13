Youth drowns in River Jhelum

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A 24-year-old youth drowned while bathing in the River Jhelum near Shahpur Tehsil of Sargodha district, rescue sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the victim has been identified as Shabab Ali, a resident of Tehsil Dir in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rescue teams fished out the body after some hectic efforts.

The concerned police started an investigation.