SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :A youth drowned in River Tawi while giving bath to buffaloes at a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to rescue-1122, Irfan (27), resident of Barath village was givinga bath to his buffaloes in river Tawi when he drowned.

The divers fished out the body and handed over to the family.