Youth Drowns In Stefa Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Youth drowns in Stefa Canal

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A 17-year-old youth died after drowning in Pehur High Level Canal (Stefa) in Moza Saleem Khan, Swabi district on Thursday.

Police said the youth named Tufail Anwar, son of Said Anwar, resident of Totalai, Swabi was bathing in Stefa Canal near Ganglo Pull when he drowned in deep waters.

The diving teams of Rescue1122 reached the site and started an operation to retrieve the body of the youth. After some efforts the rescue teams succeeded in recovering the body from the canal and handed it over to the heirs who were present at the site.

