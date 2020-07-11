Youth drowns in Stefa canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth who had come to visit his relatives in Swabi drowned in Stefa Canal in Gadoon Amazai here on Saturday.

Police said the 18-year-old youth named Ali son of Sher Khan of Risalpur, Nowshera was in Gadoon to visit his relatives.

During day heat, he went to Stefa Canal to take a bath and drowned.

A team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot after some efforts retrieved the body from canal. The body was later handed over to relatives.