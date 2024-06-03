Youth Drowns In Swimming Pool
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 11:24 PM
A youth drowned in a swimming pool in the area of Nishatabad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A youth drowned in a swimming pool in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that 28-year-old Ubaid-ur-Rehman resident of Chak 120-JB Ali Town was taking bath in a swimming pool situated at Chak 6-JB where he slipped an accidentally drowned in the water.
Police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday
11 killed in Quetta coal mine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Idat case transferred to another court5 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases5 minutes ago
-
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel9 minutes ago
-
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues8 minutes ago
-
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in criminal cases8 minutes ago
-
3 suspects arrests by Attock police8 minutes ago
-
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement8 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday2 hours ago
-
11 killed in Quetta coal mine2 hours ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs2 hours ago
-
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers2 hours ago
-
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly2 hours ago