Youth Drowns In Swimming Pool

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Youth drowns in swimming pool

A youth drowned in a swimming pool in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A youth drowned in a swimming pool in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 28-year-old Ubaid-ur-Rehman resident of Chak 120-JB Ali Town was taking bath in a swimming pool situated at Chak 6-JB where he slipped an accidentally drowned in the water.

Police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

