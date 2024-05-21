Youth Drowns In Upper Chenab Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A youth drowned in the Upper Chenab Canal, Daska tehsil, while bathing there in a bid to beat the scorching heat here.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 23-year old Hurmain drowned while bathing in the Upper Chenab Canal near Mianwali Bangla. Rescuers fished out the body from the canal and handed it over to the local police. He was a resident of Multan and worked at a poultry farm, the spokesperson added.
