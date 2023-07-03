Youth drowns into Indus river while taking bath

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The youth drowned while taking a bath in the Indus River.

According to details, an 18-year-old Muhammad Atif s/o Muhammad Amin Gopang resident of Mouza hero suburb of Jampur Tehsil went to take a bath in a stream coming out of the Indus River with his friends when he drowned in the deep water and died.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and carried out a water rescue operation adopting the line search and bubbling process and after several hours found the body and handed it over to heirs.