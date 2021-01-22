Youth earning respect for Pakistan: Speaker NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that the talent and skills of our youth had earned respect and dignity all around the world for Pakistan.

He said that achievements of Pakistani youth in diverse fields had proved that they just need guidance and encouragement to be world class achievers and champions.

He expressed these views during the meeting with delegation of sportspersons and women world record holders who called on him at Parliament House here.

The Speaker said that Pakistani women were capable and proved themselves as worthy models to be followed. He said that women participation in sports and excelling in all socio-economic fields was praiseworthy. He further mentioned that these successful women were beacon of light and inspiration for other women who were struggling and have to achieve high targets in life.

He said that habit of hard work and consistency was imperative to change the fate of the nation. He mentioned that these women were our ambassadors who proved themselves as bright faces of Pakistan across the world.

Senator Ayub Afridi appreciated the achievements of young women.

The delegation comprised of Emma Alam World Memory Champion, Ms.Syeda Kisa Zehra world record holder, Ms. Abeerah Ather 7th in global ranking, Ms.Shomie Alam French Mind Mapping Champion.

The participants thanked the Speaker for giving them opportunity to meet him and visit Parliament House. They all resolved to continue their efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.