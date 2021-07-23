Youth electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A youth was electrocuted near here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that a youth namely Muhammaf Aradalan resident of Sufyan town, Sheikhupura Road was working in his home when his hand accidentally touched with live electricity wires.

He received electric shock and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.

Rescue-1122 team handed over the body to the legal heirs.