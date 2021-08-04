UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution here in the limits of Phularwan police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Hamza (21), resident of Phularwan was busy in electrical repair work when he received a severe electric shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to bereaved family after completing medico-legal formalities.

