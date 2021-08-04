Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution here in the limits of Phularwan police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Hamza (21), resident of Phularwan was busy in electrical repair work when he received a severe electric shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to bereaved family after completing medico-legal formalities.