Youth electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a mishap as he touched electric wires while operating harvester in dogar farm fields in 122 EB under the jurisdiction of Saddar police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 in doger farm ,all of a sudden his body touched with electric wires which were passing through the fields , Resultantly,he died after receiving several electric shocks.

The body was shifted to (THQ) Burewala for postmortem, while police concerned was investigating into the incident.