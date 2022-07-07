Youth electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth died of electrocution here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Machhi Khokhar locality where Riyasat (25) and his father Khadim (60) were busy at a fodder cutting machine when they received electric shock.

Riyasat died on the spot while his father sustained injuries.

Rescuers provided first aid to affected Khadim on the spot.