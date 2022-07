Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was electrocuted to death here in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station on Thursday.

According topolice, Muhammad Ameer (20), resident of Utra village, was working at a brick kiln when he accidentally touched an electric board. He received severe electric shock anddied on the spot.

Thepolice handed over the body to legal heirs after completing necessary formalities.