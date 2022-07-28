Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was electrocuted to death here in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Ameer (20), resident of Utra village, was working at a brick kiln when he accidentally touched an electric board. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to legal heirs after completing necessary formalities.