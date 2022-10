SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Ditta Khail police station on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Sarfraz (24), resident of Ditta Khail, a suburban area of Sargodha, was displaying buntings on his rooftop when he received an electric shockfrom wires passing nearby his house. He died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.