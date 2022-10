SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was electrocuted in Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday.

Police said Muhammad Yaqoob Mirza, 29, was working in a house in Mohallah islam Nagarwhen he accidentally received an electric shock. He died on the spot and the body was shiftedto a local hospital by the Rescue 1122.