Youth Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 20-year-old Muhammad Atif was busy in putting earth on rooftop of a house in Chak No 509-GB when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing over the house.

He received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

