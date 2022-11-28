Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was electrocuted to death in the limits of Noorpur Thal police station on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that 29-year-old Muhammad Muneer r/o Noorpur Thal city,touched 11-KV live electricity wires passing over the roof of his house and suffered fatal electric shock.He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.