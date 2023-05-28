Youth electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A youth was electrocuted accidentally in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

The police spokesman said here on Sunday that Muhammad Aslam resident of Chak No.53/2 Takra was passing through a street of his locality when he accidentally touched a short-circuiting electricity pole.

As a result, Aslam received severe electric shock and became unconscious. He was shifted to hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired amid intensive care treatment.

The police handed over the corpse to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.