Youth electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of Raza Abad police station.

Police said on Sunday that 19-year-old Zohaib, s/o Ghulam Abbas, resident of Gulzar Colony was passing through Street No.3 in Raza Abad when he touched a short-circuiting pole.

Zohaib received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.