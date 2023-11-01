Open Menu

Youth Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Youth electrocuted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A youth was electrocuted while working on a drill machine in chowk Qureshi, here Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, boy got electrocuted while working on the drill machine and died on the spot.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the nearby hospital where the medical staff declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Jamshed s/o Muhammad Arif, resident of Basti Godar Muzaffargarh.

