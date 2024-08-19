Youth electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A young man was electrocuted to death here under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that Tariq Mehmood (22) r/o Moza Jhok Lakhi was cutting fodder by machine when all of sudden he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams after reaching the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.