Youth electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A youth was electrocuted at his house in the area of Millat Town police station,here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Abdul Kareem(30) was trying to switch on a table fan in his house situated at Dry Port Road near Bara Ghona when he received a fatal electric shock.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities,he added.