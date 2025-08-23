Youth Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A youth was electrocuted at his house in the area of Millat Town police station,here on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Abdul Kareem(30) was trying to switch on a table fan in his house situated at Dry Port Road near Bara Ghona when he received a fatal electric shock.
As a result, he died on the spot.
The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities,he added.
