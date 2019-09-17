Youth Electrocuted
FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::A youth was electrocuted to death at an under-construction house, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station.
Police said on Tuesday that Fayyaz (28) resident of Chak No.
566-GB was working at an under-construction house when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires passing near the construction site.
As a result, he received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.
He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.