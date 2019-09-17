UrduPoint.com
Youth Electrocuted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Youth electrocuted

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::A youth was electrocuted to death at an under-construction house, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Fayyaz (28) resident of Chak No.

566-GB was working at an under-construction house when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires passing near the construction site.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

