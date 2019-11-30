Youth electrocuted

A youth died on electrocution, in the precincts of Peoples Colony police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth died on electrocution, in the precincts of Peoples Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Saqib (30) was trying to switch on water pump in his house in People's Town when he touched the electricity wire accidentally. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.