Youth electrocuted by grass cutter

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :A youth was electrocuted when he was cutting grass for his cattle.

According to details, a young boy Munir Ahmad son of Muhammad Yaseen resident of Ejaz Abad Muryali died on the spot due to electric shot while using electric grass cutter for cutting grass for cattle at home.

The deceased was rushed to hospital but expired on the way to hospital.

\378