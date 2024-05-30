Youth Electrocuted In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A 25-year-old youth was killed by an electric shock in Thoya-Fazil area on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Ali Raza Awan son of Hidayat Khan received an electric shock when he was doing some work on a UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) system at his neighbour’s home.
Due to the electric shock, he died on the spot. Later, his funeral prayer was offered at Kotli-Imam-Hussain and he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 lawbreakers netted4 minutes ago
-
Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO4 minutes ago
-
110 pc increase in scenes featuring tobacco in popular shows: Cancer Society4 minutes ago
-
Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab4 minutes ago
-
ECP delists PTI intra-party election case amid bench unavailability4 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university Dera students get Benazir scholarships5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in heatwave14 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, weapons recovered14 minutes ago
-
SED develops model project to reduce out of school kids ratio14 minutes ago
-
Scholarships awarded to martyrs of Tank police children24 minutes ago
-
Robbers loots mobile shop in Chichawatni25 minutes ago
-
One killed in traffic accident25 minutes ago