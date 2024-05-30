Youth electrocuted in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A 25-year-old youth was killed by an electric shock in Thoya-Fazil area on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ali Raza Awan son of Hidayat Khan received an electric shock when he was doing some work on a UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) system at his neighbour’s home.

Due to the electric shock, he died on the spot. Later, his funeral prayer was offered at Kotli-Imam-Hussain and he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.