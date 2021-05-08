UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

Youth electrocuted in Faisalabad

A youth was electrocuted in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A youth was electrocuted in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Muhammad Tahir was busy in some work at a tyre shop where he accidentally touched electricity wire.

As a result, Tahir received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completingnecessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Died

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

8 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

8 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.