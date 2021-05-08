Youth electrocuted in Faisalabad

A youth was electrocuted in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A youth was electrocuted in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Muhammad Tahir was busy in some work at a tyre shop where he accidentally touched electricity wire.

As a result, Tahir received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completingnecessary formalities.