Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A youth was electrocuted in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Muhammad Tahir was busy in some work at a tyre shop where he accidentally touched electricity wire.
As a result, Tahir received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police handed over the body to his relatives after completingnecessary formalities.