FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth was electrocuted in the area of Jaranwala police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said 22-year-old Adnan of Chak No 233-GB tried to switch ona water pump when he received a fatal electric shock.