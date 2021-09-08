UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 09:46 PM

Youth electrocuted in Faisalabad

A youth died of electrocution, in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Wednesday that 25-year-old Ali Raza, resident of Chak No.555-GB was taking bath in the pond of a tube well when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Bath

Recent Stories

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

1 hour ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments ..

US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments in October, Sessions Closed to ..

6 minutes ago
 EU's Michel Meets With Vietnamese Assembly Chair t ..

EU's Michel Meets With Vietnamese Assembly Chair to Discuss Cooperation, COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.