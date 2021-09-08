Youth electrocuted in Faisalabad

A youth died of electrocution, in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

Police said on Wednesday that 25-year-old Ali Raza, resident of Chak No.555-GB was taking bath in the pond of a tube well when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.