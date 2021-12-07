UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad

A youth was electrocuted to death in the limits of Sargodha road police station on Tuesday

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 25-year-old Shahzad Mushtaq r/o Lasani Town,touched 11-KV live electricity wires passing over the roof of his house.As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

