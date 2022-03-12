UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that Usman Shaukat (20), resident of Miraj Colony was busy in some works at Sindhu Town SammundriRoad when an iron ring he was wearing in his hand touched the electricity wire.

As a result, Usman received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

>