Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 10:21 PM
A youth was electrocuted at his house in the area of Khurarianwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A youth was electrocuted at his house in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 20-year-old Sufiya Shahzad resident of Khurarianwala accidentally touched the electricity wires at his house situated at Tanda Sain Road and received a fatal electric shock.
As a result, the youth became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
Ukrainians start claiming for war damage reparations
Indonesia buys two submarine from France's Naval Group
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues
National child abuse prevention month kicks off
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor
Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues39 minutes ago
-
National child abuse prevention month kicks off39 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian students44 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water39 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities39 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals49 minutes ago
-
Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan49 minutes ago
-
CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division49 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail39 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations39 minutes ago
-
Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month39 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Bahawalnagar39 minutes ago