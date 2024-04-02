Youth electrocuted in Faisalabad

A youth was electrocuted at his house in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A youth was electrocuted at his house in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 20-year-old Sufiya Shahzad resident of Khurarianwala accidentally touched the electricity wires at his house situated at Tanda Sain Road and received a fatal electric shock.

As a result, the youth became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.