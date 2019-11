(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth was electrocuted near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) A youth was electrocuted near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Murtaza, 18, of Kot Momin, received fatal electric shock from main power supply lines in Church Wali Street, Chak No 225-RB Malkhanwala.