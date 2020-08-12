Youth electrocuted in Karachi

Another youth was electrocuted on Tuesday at sub-station of Karachi Electric in Defence area, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Another youth was electrocuted on Tuesday at sub-station of Karachi Electric in Defence area, a private news channel reported.

According to detail, a youth named Faizan belonging to Mansehra was died on the spot after receiving severe electric shot at open entry point of K.

Electric sub-station premises in Defence area.

The relatives of Faizan have blamed K.Electric authorities for their negligence and have refused from taking any action in this regard.

It is worthy to mention that so far 39 citizens had lost their lives due to electric shots during last 35 days.