Youth Electrocuted In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:40 PM
A 25-year-old youth suffered electrocution on coming in contact with a live electricity 11-KV wire in Phoolnagar,district Kasur
Police said on Friday that Muhammad Khalid,labourer, resident of Islampura, was working at an under construction house when he came into contact with high-tension electricity wire.
As a result, he died on the spot without getting medical assistance.
Police completed necessary formalities and handed over the body to the legal heirs.