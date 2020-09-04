UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Youth electrocuted in Kasur

A 25-year-old youth suffered electrocution on coming in contact with a live electricity 11-KV wire in Phoolnagar,district Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old youth suffered electrocution on coming in contact with a live electricity 11-KV wire in Phoolnagar,district Kasur.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Khalid,labourer, resident of Islampura, was working at an under construction house when he came into contact with high-tension electricity wire.

As a result, he died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Police completed necessary formalities and handed over the body to the legal heirs.

Related Topics

Electricity Died Kasur

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

56 minutes ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appreciates doctors for serving ..

47 seconds ago

China applauds Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks ..

48 seconds ago

US Envoy in Meeting With Antonov Urges Russia to C ..

51 seconds ago

No Plans in Place for Meeting of Normandy Four For ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.