Youth electrocuted in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old youth suffered electrocution on coming in contact with a live electricity 11-KV wire in Phoolnagar,district Kasur.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Khalid,labourer, resident of Islampura, was working at an under construction house when he came into contact with high-tension electricity wire.

As a result, he died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Police completed necessary formalities and handed over the body to the legal heirs.