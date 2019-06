Youth electrocuted in Khanewal

A youth was electrocuted in Chak No -1 Qasba Makhdoompur Pahoran here on Frida

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : A youth was electrocuted in Chak No -1 Qasba Makhdoompur Pahoran here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Tasawer of Jhang was sitting on the roof of a bus with other members of a wedding party when he received fatal electric shocks when his head touched with main electric wires near Qasba Makhdoompur Pahoran.