Youth Electrocuted In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:12 PM

Youth electrocuted in Khanewal

A youth died of electrocution near Mehr Shah area here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 A youth died of electrocution near Mehr Shah area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rafique (30) of Chak 172/10-R was at work in a house at the same locality when he touched the electric wires accidentally. He received electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs.

