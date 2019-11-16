Youth electrocuted in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 A youth died of electrocution near Mehr Shah area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rafique (30) of Chak 172/10-R was at work in a house at the same locality when he touched the electric wires accidentally. He received electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs.