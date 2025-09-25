Youth Electrocuted In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A young man died after receiving electric shock from the main power lines passing by the roof of a factory's warehouse, here on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, Ghulam Mustafa died on the spot when he accidently touched an 11kVA cables in Kot Hanif area here.
Rescue officials handed over the body to the relatives after legal procedure.
