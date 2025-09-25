Open Menu

Youth Electrocuted In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Youth electrocuted in Lahore

A young man died after receiving electric shock from the main power lines passing by the roof of a factory's warehouse, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A young man died after receiving electric shock from the main power lines passing by the roof of a factory's warehouse, here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Ghulam Mustafa died on the spot when he accidently touched an 11kVA cables in Kot Hanif area here.

Rescue officials handed over the body to the relatives after legal procedure.

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi Ma ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 29

4 minutes ago
 Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating ..

Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega ..

Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City

4 minutes ago
 Arrests made in Attock murder case

Arrests made in Attock murder case

4 minutes ago
 2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

5 minutes ago
 Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

12 minutes ago
251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

12 minutes ago
 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship ..

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25

12 minutes ago
 SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

12 minutes ago
 Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitatio ..

Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive

12 minutes ago
 FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its m ..

FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its members

8 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in Lahore

Youth electrocuted in Lahore

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan