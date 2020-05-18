Youth electrocuted in Mianwali

A young man was killed in an incident of electric shock in Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in an incident of electric shock in Piplan police limits.

Police sources said that Muhammad Imran, 23 resident of Chichi Rasheedwala Tehsil Piplan was repairing electricity board at home when he received severe shock by touching the wires as a result he injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured Muhammad Imran to Rural Health Center Bilal Khel where he expired.