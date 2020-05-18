UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

Youth electrocuted in Mianwali

A young man was killed in an incident of electric shock in Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in an incident of electric shock in Piplan police limits.

Police sources said that Muhammad Imran, 23 resident of Chichi Rasheedwala Tehsil Piplan was repairing electricity board at home when he received severe shock by touching the wires as a result he injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured Muhammad Imran to Rural Health Center Bilal Khel where he expired.

Related Topics

Injured Police Electricity Young Man Piplan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PSX loses 203 points to close at 33,804 points

2 minutes ago

Younis Khan says drawing comparison between Babar ..

17 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says World Humbled by Coronavirus, Due A ..

5 seconds ago

Barber shops allowed to work with strict SOPs comp ..

7 seconds ago

Govt preparing innovative budget to deal with prev ..

8 seconds ago

World Does Not Need New Health Organizations, Need ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.