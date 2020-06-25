Youth electrocuted in Mianwali

A young man was electrocuted to death in Musa Khel police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death in Musa Khel police limits.

Police said on Thursday that Muhammad Mushtaq,23-year-old, resident of Mandowala tehsil Esa Khel, was repairing electric fan at home when he received a fatal electric shock by touching the wires.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center where he died.