Youth electrocuted in mishap

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A youngster was electrocuted while repairing a water pump here at Basti Hanjrawan near Mehmood mills on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Bilal (28) s/o Rabnawaz resident of Basti Hanjrawan was busy in fixing the water pump.

Suddenly, his hands touched with the uncovered wires of the water pump and he received electric shocks and died at the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh where doctors confirmed his death.