UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Youth electrocuted in mishap

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A youngster was electrocuted while repairing a water pump here at Basti Hanjrawan near Mehmood mills on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Bilal (28) s/o Rabnawaz resident of Basti Hanjrawan was busy in fixing the water pump.

Suddenly, his hands touched with the uncovered wires of the water pump and he received electric shocks and died at the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh where doctors confirmed his death.

Related Topics

Water Died Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Coordination Council for Family Policies organises ..

Coordination Council for Family Policies organises brainstorming session at Etih ..

2 minutes ago
 NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting ..

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting COVID-19 positivity ratio

38 minutes ago
 80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

38 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

46 minutes ago
 Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: ..

Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: Tarin

42 minutes ago
 Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 7 ..

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.