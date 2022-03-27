Youth electrocuted in mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A young man was electrocuted when a high voltage electricity wire touched with an iron rod which was in his hands, at 457/EB in Sader police limits on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Aleem (28) years r/o 457/EB was carrying an iron rod to repair something on the roof when the rod touched with hanging high voltage wires of electricity which were passing through his house.

As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot. It was necessary to mention that deceased was unmarried and the whole family was busy in his marriage preparations which was schedule on March 31.