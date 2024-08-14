Open Menu

Youth Electrocuted In Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Youth electrocuted in mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap at Thatha Sadiqabad area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 23-year old Muhammad Azhar s/o Muhamamd Bukhash resident of Thatha Sadiqabad was busy in some repairing work at his house when his hands touched with the main electric supply wire.

Resultantly, he received electric shocks and was shifted to Rural Health Centre Thatha Sadiqabad but he could not survive.

The rescue officials handed over the body to the heirs, Rescue sources added.

APP/qbs/thh

