Youth electrocuted in mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap reported at main market Jatoi city of the district.

According to police sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Tariq s/o Ibraheem went to his shop situated at main market Chowk Nooria Fareedia.

All of a sudden, he received electric shocks when he was opening the door of the shop and died at the stop.

Local people alleged that hanging wires in the market were causing suck kind of mishaps. They demanded of the concerned authorities to resolve issues of the market to prevent such incidents in future.