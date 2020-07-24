UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted In Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:51 PM

Youth electrocuted in mishap

A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap reported at main market Jatoi city of the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap reported at main market Jatoi city of the district.

According to police sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Tariq s/o Ibraheem went to his shop situated at main market Chowk Nooria Fareedia.

All of a sudden, he received electric shocks when he was opening the door of the shop and died at the stop.

Local people alleged that hanging wires in the market were causing suck kind of mishaps. They demanded of the concerned authorities to resolve issues of the market to prevent such incidents in future.

Related Topics

Police Died Jatoi Market All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

56 minutes ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

56 minutes ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

58 minutes ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

58 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.