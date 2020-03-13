Youth electrocuted in mishap in khanewal

A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap here at Chak Number 24/10-R Kacha Khooh area of the district on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap here at Chak Number 24/10-R Kacha Khooh area of the district on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youth namely Fiaz s/o Riaz resident of Chak Number 24 /10-R Kacha Khooh went on upper story of the building.

All of a sudden, he touched with the electric wires passing from his house. Resultantly, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs.