UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:06 PM

Youth electrocuted in mishap in muzaffargarh

A youngster was electrocuted during repairing work of a water pump here at Tarkwala Colony of Mehmood Kot city on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A youngster was electrocuted during repairing work of a water pump here at Tarkwala Colony of Mehmood Kot city on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Asad (24) s/o Ghulam Akbar resident of Tarkwala colony was busy in repairing work.

Suddenly, his hands touched with the uncovered wires of the water pump and he received electric shocks and died at the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh where doctors confirmed his death.

Related Topics

Water Died Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situa ..

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

9 seconds ago
 President for paradigm shift in engineering discip ..

President for paradigm shift in engineering disciplines, analytical approach for ..

11 seconds ago
 US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex ..

US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex

12 seconds ago
 UAE announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoverie ..

UAE announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Customs Help Desk at SCCI inaugurated

Customs Help Desk at SCCI inaugurated

13 seconds ago
 Iran reports 9,862 new COVID-19 cases, 5,964,824 i ..

Iran reports 9,862 new COVID-19 cases, 5,964,824 in total

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.