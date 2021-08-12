Youth Electrocuted In Sargodha
A young boy died on receiving severe electric shock near here in Jhal Chakiyan limits on Thursday
According to police, Muhammad Daniyal (21), resident of Awan colony, chak 71-NB, was busy in repairinga machine when he suffered severe electric shock. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.
Police handed over the body to the bereaved family after necessary formalities.