Youth electrocuted in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) -:A young boy died on receiving severe electric shock near here in Jhal Chakiyan limits on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Daniyal (21), resident of Awan colony, chak 71-NB, was busy in repairinga machine when he suffered severe electric shock. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the bereaved family after necessary formalities.