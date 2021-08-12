UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:58 PM

A young boy died on receiving severe electric shock near here in Jhal Chakiyan limits on Thursday

According to police, Muhammad Daniyal (21), resident of Awan colony, chak 71-NB, was busy in repairinga machine when he suffered severe electric shock. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the bereaved family after necessary formalities.

