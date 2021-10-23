Youth electrocuted in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Saturday.

According to police, Ali Hassan (21), resident of Hussain Abad Muhallah colony, was switching on tv at a poultry farm when he suffered severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after necessary formalities.