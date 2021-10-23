UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Youth electrocuted in sargodha

A youth died of electrocution in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Saturday.

According to police, Ali Hassan (21), resident of Hussain Abad Muhallah colony, was switching on tv at a poultry farm when he suffered severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after necessary formalities.

